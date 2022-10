LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a man was “under a crane” near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 2:23 p.m.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the call came in as a “heavy rescue.” Emergency Medical Services took one person to the hospital, according to LFR.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.