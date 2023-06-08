LUBBOCK, Texas — Benjamin Gonzalez Rojas, 62, was arrested and accused setting a house on fire after an argument with a family member, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Court records stated authorities were called to a structure fire in the 12000 block County Road 2500 on June 3. A home was fully engulfed in flames, court records said.

A victim told a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office he was arguing with Rojas and a physical altercation took place. According to court documents, Rojas admitted that he hit the victim “at least 10 times’ with closed fists.

The victim locked himself in a bedroom to get away from Rojas, who yelled that he was “going to set the house on fire,” court records stated. Court documents said Rojas told police he used the stove to set fire to paper and napkins, which he used to ignite the rest of the house.

Both Rojas and the victim had minor burns and were “covered” in soot, according to court documents.

Rojas was charged with Arson Causing Bodily Injury and Assault Domestic Violence. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $101,500.