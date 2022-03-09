The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:50 this morning [Wednesday], March 9, 2022, at 609 CR 7150, Angelwitch Caberet.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Burks, inside the establishment. The victim was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call 911.

