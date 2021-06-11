Man shot at Central Lubbock motel, 3 suspects still at large

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was hospitalized after a police report said he was shot by three unknown suspects at a Central Lubbock motel on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the Executive Inn, 4401 Avenue Q, in reference to a shots-fired call, according to a Lubbock Police report.

A man and his wife were in the room when the police report said three suspects assaulted them, and then the man was shot.

Officers found the man bleeding from his right arm. He was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to police.

According to UMC, the man was in stable but critical condition as of Wednesday.

Police said the man’s wife was not injured.

There were no further updates in the case Friday, police said.