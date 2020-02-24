Man shot by Lubbock Police will have to serve prison time

LUBBOCK, Texas — Peyton Cleveland Wilson, 29, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated assault. He was found guilty in January and sentencing was delayed until Monday.

Wilson was shot by Lubbock Police in November 2016 in the 2200 block of 2nd Place. Officers were serving a search warrant related to fentanyl. One of the officers saw Wilson with a gun behind a bedroom door and fired two shots through the door.

Wilson was struck. He was first taken to University Medical Center. Then, after some time to recover, he was moved to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

At trial, Wilson raised the idea that he did not know Lubbock Police officers were the ones coming into his home. It was a no-knock search warrant.

Officers testified that they yelled “Police, search warrant!” as they entered.

Ultimately, the jury sided with police and prosecutors.

