LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was shot in the leg Thursday, in the 1500 block of East 76th Street, at approximately 8:45 a.m., according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a jail roster, an individual involved in the incident was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and theft of a firearm.

The arrestee told police that he had been walking with his cousin, who was also listed as a suspect in the police report, and heard two to three gunshots. He then saw that his cousin had been shot in the leg, helped him into the vehicle, and drove him to University Medical Center, according to the police report.

While waiting for the crime scene officer to arrive and inspect the vehicle, the arrestee then told police that he lied and his cousin had shot himself in the leg. According to the LPD report, he then told police the gun was under the driver’s side front tire, however, the police were given conflicting stories..

According to the LPD report, the suspect told police that he and the arrestee were outside smoking when he heard ten gunshots. On the fourth shot, he fell to the ground, got in his vehicle and drove to the UMC emergency room, according to the police report.

The arrestee was then transported to Lubbock County Detention Center.