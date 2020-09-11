Man shot, hospitalized in Lubbock — police search for suspect

Clovis, New Mexico – One man was taken a Lubbock area hospital after being shot in the chest Friday morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. near a City of Clovis Landfill.

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit released the name of a suspect linked to a shooting. Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, 31, had a warrant out for his arrest for kidnapping, aggravated battery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Clovis PD requested if anyone had information related to this incident or knows the whereabouts of Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, they should call the Clovis Police Department (575-769-1921), their local law enforcement agencies or Curry County Crime Stoppers (575-763-7000).

Read the full news release from the Clovis Police Department below.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, at about 7:07 a.m., a City of Clovis Landfill employee was approached by a 20-year-old male who said he had been shot. Clovis Police Department Dispatch directed Officers and Emergency Medical Services to respond to the City of Clovis Landfill. On arrival, Officers noted the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center for this life-threatening injury. The victim has since been transferred to a Lubbock, Texas area hospital.

Detectives of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit have been assigned to investigate this incident. During the course of the investigation, a suspect in the shooting was developed and has been identified as Carlos Sanchez-Trillo (31 years of age).

An arrest warrant for Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, and Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon, was generated for Carlos Sanchez-Trillo.

If anyone has information related to this incident, or knows the whereabouts of Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, they are asked to call the Clovis Police Department (575-769-1921), their local law enforcement agencies or Curry County Crime Stoppers (575-763-7000).