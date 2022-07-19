CLOVIS, N.M. — One person was shot in the chest and taken to Lubbock in critical condition early Monday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

CPD said Jesus Navarette, 24, was brought to Plains Regional Medical Center at 2:42 a.m. after a shooting at the Clovis Apartments. Police said used shell casings were found at the scene and security video was recovered.

Anyone with information was asked to call Clovis police at 575-769-192, or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Clovis, NM – July 18, 2022 – On July 18, at 02:42 hours, 24-year-old Jesus Navarette, was brought into Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest. When Navarette arrived at the hospital he was unconscious. Navarette was later transferred to UMC in Lubbock Texas for further care. At this time, Navarette is listed as being in critical condition.

The scene of the shooting was located at the Clovis Apartments. Spent shell casings were found at the scene and security video has been recovered from the apartments. At this time, the Clovis Police Department in conjunction with the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating this case.

We urge the public, to please contact the Clovis Police Department if you have any information regarding this case or the other shootings that occurred over the weekend at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you, that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

