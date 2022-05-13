CLOVIS, N.M. — (PRESS RELEASE)

Clovis, NM – May 11, 2022 – On Wednesday, May 11th, at about 4:36 p.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Edwards Street, Clovis, New Mexico, in reference to a male subject lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds.

On arrival, officers located 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Rodriguez was rushed to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was ultimately flown to Lubbock Texas for further treatment due to his life-threatening injuries.

During the evening hours of May 12th, 2022, Manuel Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries and passed away at UMC Hospital in Lubbock TX.

This case is still under active investigation. The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information related to this incident contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you, that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

