Man shot in foot, suspect previously threatened to ‘shoot up’ victim’s house

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after a shots fired call around 2:40 a.m. on November 30.

According to a police report, the victim had been out at a bar with friends until 2:00 a.m. and had been invited to an after-hours party in the 1300 block of Oak Avenue. After the victim arrived at the party, an unidentified suspect exited a back room and spit in the victim’s face.

When the victim became agitated, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the victim’s feet. The victim then fled the scene and, after noticing he had been hit by a bullet, drove to University Medical Center and called the police. According to the report, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the big toe on his right foot.

The victim had filed another police report about threats the suspect made to him a day prior to being shot. According to the report, the victim owed the suspect money from a bet and when the victim could not pay, the suspect threatened to “shoot up” the victim’s house.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon.