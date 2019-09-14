Man shot in Plainview Saturday morning, Texas Rangers investigating

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:



The City of Plainview’s Police Department received a call at 8:45 a.m. of three shots fired in the 1600 Block of W. 11th Street. Upon arrival, police came upon a Hispanic male threatening suicide. Plainview SWAT team, DPS, Sheriff’s Office and Plainview Police Crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After an hour and 23 minute standoff, the suspect turned and pointed his handgun at police. He was shot and killed by a SWAT sniper and first officer on scene. Texas Rangers are currently in route to investigate.

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

(News release from the City of Plainview)