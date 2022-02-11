LUBBOCK, Texas – A man was shot in the back of the head while driving on 3800 Ave. Q., Sunday afternoon, according to a Lubbock Police report.

A victim went to pick someone up Sunday for work and as they were driving in the 3900 Block of Ave. Q. the two were shot at approximately five times, according to the report. The passenger observed blood coming from the back of the victim’s head.

When the victim was talking to police, he said he was driving on the 4800 Block of Ave. Q. he heard shots, felt something hit his head, then drove to University Medical Center.

The uncle of the passenger was at UMC, and told police the shooting could’ve possibly happened because his nephew’s girlfriend’s brother was “possibly selling a stolen firearm” to a suspect.

However, the passenger then told police he didn’t tell his uncle anything about a firearm, according to the report.

When the victim’s girlfriend arrived, she said one of her brothers said one of the people in the vehicle shooting at the victims was the suspect.

The suspect was not located at the time of the report.