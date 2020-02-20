Man shot into woman’s car after botched cell phone sale, Lubbock police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m., a woman reported that a man attempted to rob her and shot into her vehicle earlier in the day, according to a police report.

The victim and the suspect met through the app “LetGo” when the victim listed a cell phone for sale on the app.

The victim and suspect agreed to meet at the 500 block of Slide Road. When the victim arrived at the location, she texted the suspect to let him know she was there, according to the police report.

The victim said the suspect approached her vehicle from the passenger side and attempted to open the door. The victim said she told the suspect to come around to the passenger side where her window was rolled one-third of the way down.

According to the police report, the victim then asked the suspect if he had the money. The victim said the suspect reached in his pocket as if he was going to grab money out of his pocket but instead reached in the car in an attempt to take phone from the victim.

The victim said once the suspect tried to take the phone, she rolled her window up and put the car in reverse and tried to leave.

The victim said as she was leaving the scene the suspect pulled a “pistol-like” firearm and fired a single round into her vehicle.

The police report says that the victim waited until later in the day to contact the cops because “she had to return to work”.

An officer found a hole near the vehicles driver side door near the door handle along with a bullet in the backseat, the police report said.