Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock Sunday morning.

Captain Ray Mendoza with the Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com officers were called to the 3600 block of 96th Street just before 5:40 a.m. for an individual who was attempting to open door handles.

Officers located the suspect, who then ran from them on foot and was pursued.

Mendoza said while running from the officers, the suspect presented a gun and opened fire.

The officers returned fire at 5:55 a.m. hitting the suspect at 94th Street and Orlando Avenue.

Mendoza said the suspect died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released by authorities.