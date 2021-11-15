Man shot Thursday in front of home in Central Lubbock, police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police responded to a call at Covenant Hospital, 3615 19th Street, for a man with a gunshot wound Thursday at approximately 7:37 p.m.

According to a police report, the victim arrived at the hospital approximately 20 minutes after being shot, and he told hospital staff the shooting happened near 66th Street and Avenue P.

The victim told police he was outside his friend’s residence smoking a cigarette when he heard the gunshots. He also said he did not know who was shooting or that he got shot initially.

According to the report, the victim told police he believed he got shot with a small-caliber gun. The victim also said he got shot once.

A responding officer said the victim was lying in a hospital bed with their shoulder bandaged, so the gunshot wound could not be seen.