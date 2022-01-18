Man shot while driving to Lubbock pharmacy, LPD report says

LUBBOCK and WOLFFORTH, Texas – A Wolfforth man was shot over the weekend while driving to a pharmacy in Lubbock, according to a Lubbock Police report.

Lubbock Police responded to a call at the Star ER, 7007 Indiana Avenue, late Friday night in response to a man who came in with a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, a nurse at Star ER said a man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his left arm, according to the report. The man had an entry and exit wound in his arm when police checked him.

The victim told police that between 11:45 p.m. to midnight, he was driving eastbound near 5600 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The victim said he was going to stop at a CVS near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road when a car began driving next to the victim on his driver’s side.

The victim said he heard a loud pop on his driver’s side and thought it was a blown tire, according to the report. When the victim pulled over, he found that none of his tires were blown out.

The victim heard two gunshots next to him but didn’t see anything near him. He then “felt in his left arm what felt like a bee sting,” ran to his truck and drove off, according to the report.

When the victim noticed it was a gunshot wound, he drove to his residence in Wolfforth where his father met him and drove him to 7007 Indiana Avenue (Star ER). When Wolfforth Police arrived at the victim’s residence, they located a bullet hole near the rear driver side of the truck, according to the report.

The victim did not have any information on the suspect at the time of the report.