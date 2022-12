*** UPDATE – Police said there was confusion with case numbers and the shooting suspect was not yet found or arrested. ***

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, a shooting was reported to the Lubbock Police Department at CC’s Bar and Grill on 50th Street near Avenue P.

Police became aware of the shooting only when someone at a Lubbock hospital called to report that a patient showed up there with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries were not yet known, LPD said.