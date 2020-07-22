Man stabbed by stepdaughter in Central Lubbock early Tuesday, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by his stepdaughter, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of 38th Street.

Officers were called to the emergency room at University Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police he was stabbed on the right side of his torso with a knife. He suffered two lacerations, according to the report.

The victim told police he and a roommate had been driving around when they saw his stepdaughter walking down the street.

The two offered to give her a ride to the stepfather’s apartment, and she agreed.

He told LPD that she was “acting different and possibly dealing with mental heath issues.”

Later, the stepdaughter asked the man and his roommates if they would drive her to a friend’s house. They agreed.

The victim and stepdaughter went outside to wait by a van. While waiting outside, the victim started to clean out the van.

He then told police the stepdaughter entered through the side door of the van and began stabbing him.

One of the victim’s roommates took him to Grace Clinic. He was then transported by EMS to University Medical Center.

The report said the suspect was not located and was reported to be homeless, according to the stepfather.