LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries and a suspect was in custody after a stabbing late Thursday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 11:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of 65th Drive near Lowrey Field. According to police, the caller told authorities that a woman stabbed man.

A photojournalist on scene said a woman was arrested.









This is a developing story. As we continue to bring updates, check back at EverythingLubbock.com.