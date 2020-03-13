Man stabbed while taking out his trash late Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was stabbed late Tuesday night in Lubbock, according to a police report.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. at the 3600 block of Ridgely Avenue. According the report, the victim went into an alley to take out his trash when he saw someone by the dumpster.

The victim asked the person what he was doing, and the person lunged at him and stabbed him with an unknown object, per the report.

The suspect ran away and the victim drove himself to the emergency room, the report said.