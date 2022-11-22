LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to the victim who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the victim, he did not know the suspect, and could only identify him by a nickname.

A person involved arrived at Covenant upon receiving a phone call about the victim’s injury, and confirmed the suspect’s nickname.

The victim, not seeming to want to give an exact location, told LPD he was at an unknown home on Oak Avenue to “have a drink.”

When he left he was approached by the suspect who insisted he owed him money. The victim replied that he must have had him confused with someone else, the police report continued.

The suspect then told the victim he “was not going to leave without paying [him].”

The police report said the two argued and soon began physically fighting. Then, the suspect stabbed the victim.

Other people attending the party separated the two and the victim drove himself to CMC ER.

As of Tuesday, LPD said the suspect was not yet located.