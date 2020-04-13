Man starts fire in home to get police attention after claiming his food stamps were stolen, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police arrested a man on Saturday after he admitted to starting a fire to get the Lubbock Police Department’s attention, according to a police report.

Police were called to the 300 block of Keel Avenue on Saturday just after 11:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

A woman was sitting outside her house and claimed her son, Esteban Prieto, 52, set a fire and was jumping over it to get inside a bedroom in the house, the report says.

Per the report, Police found Prieto on the west side of the residence, and saw the remains of a fire.

Prieto claimed that he had an EBT card and food stamps stolen, the report says. He said he called 911 and was told he could report the incident over the phone or online.

Prieto did not want to do this and said something to officers along the lines of “I started the fire to get ya’lls attention,” the report says.

Police arrested Prieto and charged him with arson. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of a $40,000 bond.