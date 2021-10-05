Man surprises woman as Disney character on her birthday to honor her late husband

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock man dressed up as the beast from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to surprise his friend on her birthday and to help honor the memory of her husband.

Stephanie Carrillo said she knew Bama previously through his appearances as the Grinch around the Christmas season. Carrillo said she lost her husband in February from COVID-19 and her family decided to surprise her on her birthday with a visit from the beast.

“[My husband] would tell me, ‘You are beautiful,’ that would be his saying to me, said Carrillo, “We were looking to renew our vows for our 25th wedding anniversary, and we were going to do the beauty and the beast theme.”

Bama said as soon as Carrillo’s family reached out to him, he knew he had to do something special for her.

“I thought, ‘Hey man, I can cheer her up. We can’t take her to Disney World, so we’ll bring a portion of Disney world to her,'” said Bama.

Since Carrillo’s birthday, Bama said he had surprised other families who have also lost loved ones from COVID and said it’s something he will continue to do.

“[I want them to know] even though your loved one is gone, they’re not forgotten,” said Bama, “If it’s a female ill kiss her on the hand, give her a hug and then I will give her a rose and if it’s a male I’ll shake his hand and give him a hug.”

Bama said he hopes his actions can also help inspire others to show kindness toward others.

“One person can only do so much, but if everybody gets together to do one kind deed a day,” said Bama,”

Sometimes just calling someone tell them that you love them [can make a difference].”