LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released an update on the shooting incident that occurred on Monday morning, leaving 33-year-old Jacob Rodriguez hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, they received reports of the shooting at 2:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Buddy Holly Avenue.

Officers found that Rodriguez had already been taken to Covenant Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The investigation was ongoing.