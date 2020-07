LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries after he was stabbed in Lubbock Tuesday night, Lubbock Police confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

The incident happened at the Savoy Apartments and Condominiums on the 300 block of Detroit Ave, according to LPD. The stabbing was called in to police around 9:45 p.m.

Police have not arrested anyone for the crime, as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.