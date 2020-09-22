Man takes 30-year prison sentence for June 2018 drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– On September 14, a Lubbock man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and accepted a 30-year prison sentence for a June 2018 shooting, according to court records.

Malachi Peppers, age 17 at the time of the incident, was identified as the suspect who pulled the trigger from a vehicle, according to court records.

On June 5, 2018, officers responded to 34th Street and Avenue W to assist EMS with a shots-fired call, according to a Lubbock Police report.

While en route to the location, officers were informed that a white passenger car fired approximately 16 rounds off and then took off westbound, according to police.

According to the police report, bystanders had a woman in their arms before they threw her into a car and took off.

That is when police were notified that the vehicle waved down an ambulance at 34th Street and Avenue W. That is when EMS transported the woman to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her arm, according to police.

Further into the investigation, police learned that the suspects intentionally fired a firearm at the victim and her friends, as well as fired shots toward the residences and cars as they drove off, according to police.