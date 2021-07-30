Man takes plea deal, caught with $700K worth of stolen checks

[image of Sheon Anthony Polk provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man took a plea deal in federal court Thursday after he embezzled nearly $700,000 worth of stolen checks, including a check to the Internal Revenue Service in April.

The exact amount written to the Internal Revenue Service was $27,642.00, according to court records.

On April 29, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a home in the 3200 block of 53rd Street, court records said.

Inside the home was Sheon Anthony Polk, 41, court record said.

After a DPS agent contacted the victim, he told investigators he did not know Polk and he did not have permission to possess the check, court records said.

The agent noticed the words “United States Treasury” was erased from the “pay to the order of line” on the victim’s check.

Additionally, the agent found two checks where the “pay to the order of line” was forged to the original payee as “Sheon Polk,” court records said.

Investigators found a total face value of 264 stolen personal and business worth $698,455.34 inside Polk’s home.

If a judge accepts Polk’s plea, he would be imprisoned for a period not to exceed five years and pay a fine of up to $250,000, court records said.

