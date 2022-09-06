LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused in a police report of assaulting two people before setting his bedsheets on fire.

William Billy Jeffrey, 56, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Arson.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street around 9:40 p.m. on August 14. According to a police report, Jeffrey had assaulted two employees of the apartment complex he lived at.

The victims told police Jeffrey had been informed he was not allowed to stay at the complex any longer after he assaulted another resident.

After this, Jeffrey went back to his apartment and returned with a metal pipe, the police report said.

The report said Jeffrey struck one of the victims twice with the pipe, injuring his left arm and the left side of his head. Jeffrey also bit the victim’s left arm, according to that same report.

While police were talking with the victims, Jeffrey began throwing items out of his bedroom window while an officer talked to him from outside, according to a police report.

“After an extended period of time [Jeffrey] began lighting his bed sheets on fire,” the police report said.

Jeffrey barricaded the door to his bedroom and also barricaded himself in the bathroom of his apartment, the police report said.

Jeffrey was tasered after officers forced their way into the bathroom and placed in handcuffs.

When he was in a patrol vehicle, Jeffrey said he “consumed an unknown amount and type of pills,” the police report said.

He was taken to University Medical Center and arrested August 18. As of Tuesday, he remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.