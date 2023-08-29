LUBBOCK, Texas — Antonio Carr, 52, was arrested and accused of running over a man and “trying to kill” him, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Court records stated officers were called for a for a hit and run at the Stripes gas station at Southeast Loop 289 and Slaton Road on Sunday. Witnesses told police a gray vehicle ran the victim over while he was standing outside his car, then left the parking lot.

Shortly after, court records stated police got a call from a family member who said Carr came to her home and “stated he possible killed someone,” according to court documents. Another family member told police Carr asked if he could hide his vehicle in their garage, court records stated.

Police found Carr, who claimed he did not know anything about a crash, court records said. According to court documents, “[Carr] also stated he didn’t drive.”

Court documents stated Carr also previously hit the victim’s friend with his vehicle because he thought the victim stole money from him and knew they would be together.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the victim had moderate injuries. Court records stated he was taken to Covenant Medical Center.

Carr was charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. As of Tuesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.