Man threatened to kill 3 people and himself, caught after shooting and injuring one

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Wichita Falls man was arrested in Lubbock Saturday morning after he threatened to kill three people and then himself, according to a police report. He then shot and seriously injured one person.

Bryan Hillis, 54, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $120,000.

According to a police report, Hillis and his girlfriend arrived in Lubbock from Wichita Falls sometime Friday. The two were at a friend’s house when Hillis struck his girlfriend in the back of the head and body with a closed fist.

He then told his girlfriend he was going to kill her, according to the police report.

The police report said he also threatened to kill his girlfriend’s daughter and grandchildren before killing her in order to make her suffer. Hillis then told his girlfriend to “give him a kiss goodbye.”

Hillis left the house and retrieved a gun from his vehicle before coming back. At this point, two other people were in a bedroom in the house — along with his girlfriend. The two friends were a male and a female, according to the police report.

One of the witnesses told police Hillis entered the bedroom and pointed the gun at his girlfriend and her friend and said, “I’m going to kill all y’all and then myself.”

Hillis fired the gun, striking the female friend in the leg, seriously injuring her. A witness told police Hillis shot at the male friend but missed.

According to the police report, the male friend knocked Hillis down and grabbed the gun from him. The male friend struck Hillis in the head with the gun several times and held him down until police arrived.

Hillis remained in the detention center as of Monday afternoon.