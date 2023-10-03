LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman told the Lubbock Police Department that a man threatened to shoot her at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, a report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated on Tuesday.

The report said the victim and her spouse were in the restaurant’s drive-thru when the suspect “drove up next to their vehicle in line and began screaming at them.”

The suspect told the victim’s spouse, “he needed to control his women.” The victim exited the car and began yelling at the suspect, to which the suspect responded, “I’ll shoot you.”

The incident placed the victim in fear for her life, according to the report. The victim’s spouse went to confront the suspect when the suspect left the scene. He tried to chase the suspect but the suspect was “gaining speed and driving erratically.”

The victim said the suspect may have run over her foot due to feeling pain in her ankle but not her toes.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for updates on this case and was told there were no updates, as of Tuesday afternoon.