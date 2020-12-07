Man threatened to show up at the home of LPD officer with a gun

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police charged Juan Antonio Marroquin, 19, with retaliation over the weekend.

Police responded late Saturday night to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 82nd Street. A police report said Marroquin was up on a second-floor balcony and was “unsteady on his feet.”

The police report said he also had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. The officer arrested Marroquin for public intoxication. The police report said Marroquin became uncooperative. He claimed to have “f***ed” a member of the officer’s household.

“[Marroquin] also continued to say he knows my family as well as where I live,” the officer wrote. “[Marroquin] was then brought into the jail and during the booking process, [Marroquin] stated ‘I’m gonna get a gun and show up at your door.’ [Marroquin] also spoke about the Sinaloa Cartel and said, ‘You know my uncle?’”

Marroquin remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond for retaliation. The charge was listed as a third-degree felony.