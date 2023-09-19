LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department obtained by EveythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed new details about the shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Jesus Antonio Lopez, Jr.

According to the report, officers found Lopez lying on the floor of his living room at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 14th Street on Saturday, Septmeber 9. He was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Lopez succumbed to his injuries eight days later on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from LPD. Prior to his passing, Lopez was able to tell investigators what happened before being rushed into surgery.

The report said Lopez was working on his bike in his apartment when the suspect knocked on his door. Lopez told officers the suspect was looking for someone and told the suspect to leave. An altercation then broke out, which resulted in Lopez being shot.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect has not been located, and no arrests have been made.

Lopez’s aunt, Michelle Urusa, encouraged anyone with information to come forward and not to “be a coward.”

“You were man enough to put a bullet into my nephew. Man up and turn yourself in,” Ursua said.

Ursua said her nephew was “a great man” who will be truly missed. She also said

Anyone with information leading to an arrest was encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 and could be eligible for a reward.