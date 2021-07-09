Man wanted for shooting at Lubbock Police officer turned himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Friday announced the second of two suspects was in custody for shooting at a patrol unit during a chase. Police said Joshua Tyler Garcia, 19, turned himself in.

Image of Joshua Tyler Garcia from Lubbock County Detention Center

Julian David Ramirez was the other suspect who was already charged and arrested in the case.

On January 18 just before 6:00 a.m., police received a call in the 4700 block of 45th Street for a vehicle burglary. Police located a stolen vehicle and then had a short vehicle pursuit.

“During the pursuit, the front passenger of the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol unit,” police said at the time. “The patrol unit was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.”

Both Garcia and Ramirez ran, police said. Ramirez was caught but not Garcia.

Image of Julian David Ramirez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Ramirez was able to post bond on May 3. As of June 1, he was charged with evading police in a motor vehicle, but an aggravated assault charge was closed.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – A man wanted for the aggravated assault of a peace officer that occurred at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 18 is now in custody.

19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia turned himself in to the Lubbock County Detention Center shortly before 11 p.m. July 8.

LPD received a call at approximately 5:50 a.m. Jan 18 in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Garcia, who was the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.