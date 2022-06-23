Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man whose last known address was in Lubbock was on the the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, according to the DPS website.

Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for manslaughter related to a crash on April 30, 2020 that killed a 29-year-old woman.

Lermon was affiliated with the Crips gang, according to DPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for Lermon’s successful capture, according to DPS.

DPS said Lermon should be considered armed and dangerous.

