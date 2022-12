LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Daniel Lopez Jr., 43, was arrested on Tuesday after asking for the public’s help locating him.

Lopez was charged with Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse of the Elderly, according to online jail records. Records showed that Lopez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at a home in the 2200 block of 26th Street.

Lopez’s bond was listed at $150,000, according to online records.