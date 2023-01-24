LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday asked for help to find Adrian Garcia, 20, who was wanted for manslaughter. He was charged for the shooting death of Dylan Montes, 17, which happened on October, 2022.

The following is a press release from LPD:

Metro Unit Asking for Public’s Help in Search of Manslaughter Suspect

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia, who is wanted on charges of manslaughter in connection to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on October 8, at 4:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Montes with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts may be eligible for a reward. They are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.