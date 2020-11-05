Man wanted for murder after body found in storage unit south of Lubbock

Image of Joshua Angel Rosales from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2016 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said a murder warrant was issued for for Joshua Angel Rosales, 29.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said, “If you have any information on the location of Joshua Angel Rosales please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 806-775-1422.”

Calls can also go to Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

In the early morning hours of November 1, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired at 12104 US Highway 87.

Deputies found Paul Anthony Luna inside one of the storage units. He was dead.

“The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and the investigation is ongoing,” LCSO said.

Rosales had a previous arrest in Lubbock in 2016 for possession of marijuana. The 2016 case was dismissed for lack of evidence according to court records.

