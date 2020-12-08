Man wanted for Reeves County murder arrested in Lubbock

Image of Dayshone Johnson from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

(Lubbock, Texas) – A man wanted on a Murder charge out of Reeves County was

taken in custody in Lubbock, Monday afternoon.

Dayshone Johnson, 27-year-old, was located in the 5700 block of 66th Street, at

approximately 5:30 p.m.; and taken into custody without incident, by LSO

SWAT, U.S. Marshals, and LPD.

Johnson, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with:

– Possession of Control Substance

– Murder/Reeves County

