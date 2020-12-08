Man wanted for Reeves County murder arrested in Lubbock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Dayshone Johnson from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

(Lubbock, Texas) – A man wanted on a Murder charge out of Reeves County was
taken in custody in Lubbock, Monday afternoon.

Dayshone Johnson, 27-year-old, was located in the 5700 block of 66th Street, at
approximately 5:30 p.m.; and taken into custody without incident, by LSO
SWAT, U.S. Marshals, and LPD.

Johnson, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with:
– Possession of Control Substance
– Murder/Reeves County

This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar