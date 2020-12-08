Man wanted for Reeves County murder arrested in Lubbock

This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.
(Lubbock, Texas) – A man wanted on a Murder charge out of Reeves County was
taken in custody in Lubbock, Monday afternoon.
Dayshone Johnson, 27-year-old, was located in the 5700 block of 66th Street, at
approximately 5:30 p.m.; and taken into custody without incident, by LSO
SWAT, U.S. Marshals, and LPD.
Johnson, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with:
– Possession of Control Substance
– Murder/Reeves County
This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.