ABERNATHY, Texas — The Texas Anti-Gang Center on Thursday conducted a fugitive operation in the 500 block of Avenue M in Abernathy.

The fugitive, Manuel Rios Hernandez, was wanted for Sexual Assault and located at his residence, according to the Texas Anti-Gang Center. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Texas Anti-Gang Center said he was booked into Hale County Jail.

The Texas Anti-Gang Center thanked the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, The Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Police Department, and The Abernathy Police Department for their help.