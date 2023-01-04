Julio Jimenez (Photo provided by the Lubbock Police Department in a social media post)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to locate a wanted North Texas man.

According to an LPD social media post, Julio Jimenez is wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

Police said they have reason to believe Jimenez may be in Lubbock.

If seen, the public was asked to contact Lubbock Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.



LPD said you may be eligible for a reward.

The public was also warned not to approach Jimenez.