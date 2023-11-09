LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday released new details after an officer-involved shooting took the life of 21-year-old Noah Magallan on Monday.

Police said Magallan was the one who called 911 at 2:48 a.m. and requested officers to come because a female was assaulted. Officers started their response to the 9100 block of Akron Avenue at 2:50 a.m., LPD said.

When officers got on scene, Magallan was standing in the driveway armed and “throwing stars and throwing knives.” LPD said Magallan started yelling at officers to shoot him. After police told him to drop the weapons, Magallan threw one of the knives at a uniformed officer.

“After multiple commands to drop the weapons, Magallan again refused and attempted to throw another weapon at the officers, at which point, they fired multiple rounds from their duty weapons,” LPD said in a statement.

Police said no victim was identified or found on scene. Per department policy, the officers involved remained on paid leave as of Thursday.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.