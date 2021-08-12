Man went into Lubbock drain to rescue kitten, LFR then went to go rescue him

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters rescued a man from inside a storm drain Thursday evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Indiana Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded just after 5:00 p.m.

A man went into the storm drain to rescue a kitten. His wife called 9-1-1 when she lost sight of him and couldn’t hear him anymore.

A photojournalist at the scene said LFR was able to get him out less than an hour after the initial call. EMS did not transport him. No word yet on the fate of the kitten. Lubbock Animal Services also responded to the scene.