Man who shot at garbage truck driver and Lubbock police officers takes plea deal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rodney Lynn Breeden, 52, was sentenced Tuesday morning to 12 years in prison for assault of a public servant.

In November 2017, police responded to the 1100 block of East Quinn Street because, according to court records, someone shot at the driver of a garbage truck.

Police tracked the gunshot back to Breeden’s house. Breeden was armed and fired at police officers from inside his home, court records said.

Police returned fire and Breeden was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wounds. No officers were hurt. The driver of the trash truck suffered minor injuries.

In order to get Breeden out of his house, police used an armed vehicle to smash one of the walls of his home.

After a court hearing on Tuesday morning, Breeden’s attorney, Jeff Nicholson, spoke to news reporters. Nicholson said Breeden suffered issues with mental health, but he thought Breeden would have been found guilty if the case had gone to trial.

“The district attorney’s office stepped up and did the right thing,” Nicholson said. “It took a lot of work, a lot of effort, and a lot of people taking their job very seriously.”

“Politically, these can be very difficult decisions,” Nicholson said. “But they did the right thing!”

