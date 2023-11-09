LUBBOCK, Texas — A man previously sentenced to life in prison for shooting a Seagraves Police officer, Daniel Ray Garcia, 44, was accused of threatening to kill a federal judge in Lubbock, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

A federal indictment stated Garcia was accused of mailing the letter addressed to a U.S. District Court Judge in Lubbock dated for July 4 and July 9, 2023. The letter threatened to “injure and kill” the judge, according to federal court records.

The shooting Garcia was sentenced over happened on April 29, 2019.

The officer, Matthew Zalewski, tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of 9th street and Avenue J, and Garcia led him on a brief chase, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Then Garcia pulled over and started shooting at Zalewski while walking towards him, according to authorities. The two exchanged gunfire, and both were injured.

“Knowing I was hit and possibly dying, I drove myself to the EMS Station where a 13-year-old kid helped me place the first tourniquet on my arm,” Zalewski posted on social media after Garcia’s sentencing. After EMS showed up, Zalewski was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Garcia also ended up at UMC.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained court records that showed Garcia had filed more than a dozen federal complaints since the shooting. The complaints were against the Gaines County Jail, University Medical Center, Zalewski and many others. Every complaint was either dismissed or terminated.

As of Thursday, Garcia remained in federal custody.