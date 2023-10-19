SEMINOLE, Texas — Jose Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a gun charge that stemmed from shooting a Seminole Police officer in October 2022, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Castillo-Lopez was pulled over for a traffic violation. The DOJ said as the officer approached Castillo-Lopez’s vehicle, he shot at the officer who then returned fire. Castillo-Lopez dropped his gun as he ran from the scene. He was eventually located and taken into custody in the 800 block of Northwest Avenue I, according to the Seminole Police Department.

“He also admitted to firing the pistol, which he said he purchased from an unknown individual at a traffic light in Midland, Texas for $200,” a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office stated.

The officer did not suffer any serious injury because of protective armor. He was able to return to duty shortly after the shooting. Video from nearby showed the incident from a distance. See player above to watch.