Man who threatened gun violence against Lubbock church takes a deal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hieu Trung Tran, 45, of Lubbock (also known as Hieu Trang Tran) accepted a federal plea deal this week. He agreed to plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. When charges were first filed, Tran was accused of threatening to shoot both random people and people in a Lubbock church.

A criminal complaint said in late July, someone contacted the FBI about Tran. The complaint said Tran sent images to the other person. In one image he was carrying two firearms.

Tran, according to the criminal complaint told this other person he would ‘spray up’ random people, and even ‘spray up’ the church/school that he attended.

Hieu Tran Trung (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

The FBI obtained a search warrant of Tran’s resident in the 5500 block of 4th Street. Agents found a semi-automatic pistol and an Airsoft gun that was fashioned to look like an AK-style rifle. The Airsoft rifle still fits the technical definition of a firearm, the complaint said.

Tran signed a plea deal on Monday, and it was filed in court records on Wednesday.

If a judge approves the deal, Tran will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.