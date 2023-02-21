LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a SWAT callout near Texas Tech University where a man threatened to shoot at people and homes on Sunday night.

LPD previously said William Holmes, 23, called police at 6:30 p.m. from the top of a parking garage and said he would shoot at officers when they showed up. A police report stated most of the threats were “directed specifically at Peace Officers.”

Police told EverythingLubbock.com that despite Holmes claiming to be armed, authorities had “no evidence to show that he was.”

Near 300 block University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

According to a police report, the situation started after Holmes was involved in a domestic argument and walked away. After police were staged at the scene, the report stated an officer called Holmes, who said he left the parking garage because “officers had not responded quickly enough.”

Holmes had left the parking garage and went back to his home, according to the report. The police report stated Holmes then “complied and was taken into custody without issue.”

Holmes was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with making terroristic threats against peace officers. As of Tuesday, online jail records showed that he posted bond to get out of jail while the criminal case continues.