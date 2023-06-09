LUBBOCK, Texas — Jeffery Enriquez Jr., 34 drove towards a Lubbock Police Department officer, then led LPD and other law enforcement agencies on a multiple-county pursuit on Thursday – leading to his eventual arrest.

At 2:16 p.m., police were called to a theft at a hardware store in the 2600 block of 50th Street, LPD said. The theft victim’s phone tracking service directed officers to a gas station at the 100 block of East Main Street, in New Deal.

When Enriquez encountered LPD, he resisted arrest, got back into his car and reversed into a police unit, throwing an officer out, a press release detailed. He next tried to hit another officer who then fired at him.

That’s when the chase began.

LPD said the “lengthy pursuit” ended in Enriquez crashing in a field near FM 784 and FM 789 north of Petersburg, then being taken into custody. He was sent to University Medical Center via AeroCare with serious injuries, LPD said.

The officer who fired the shots is currently on administrative leave per department policy. He is

a 20 year veteran of law enforcement, LPD said.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing. Additional charges could be forthcoming. Enriquez Jr. is currently in the custody of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.