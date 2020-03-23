Man who was “aggressive and demanding” for sexual favor with minor takes plea deal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coty Austin Acevedo, 26, of Lubbock accepted a federal plea deal last week for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

In July 2019, Acevedo began to message an undercover officer who was posing on the Internet as a 15-years old girl.

“Almost immediately, Acevedo sent [Jane] Doe two pictures of him sitting on a toilet exposing [himself],” court records said. (EverythingLubbock.com withheld some of the specific details that are in the court record.)

Acevedo asked for a personal meeting and sexual favors, according to court records. Even after Acevedo was told multiple times that Jane Doe was 15 years old, he continued to pursue sexual favors. Court records described him as very aggressive and demanding.

If the plea deal is accepted in court. Acevedo will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison. Acevedo was arrested in August and has been locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center since then.

